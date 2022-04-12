CCPD officer shoots dog after responding to disturbance call

As the officer continued to retreat the dog continued to charge, causing the officer to discharge their firearm striking the animal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police were forced to tase and then shoot a dog after it charged an officer.

The incident happened Monday night just before 6 p.m.

CCPD were called out to a home on Nogales Street near Greenwood after reports of 28-year-old Ricardo Perez-Leija physically assaulting his adult stepsons.

Leija was tased by police as they tried to arrest him. They also had to deal with a Pit bull that ran out of the house and toward an officer.

According to Lt. Michael Pena with CCPD, as the officers were dealing with Leija the Pit bull exited the residence and charged an officer. The officer discharged a taser to stop the dogs attack but the taser had no effect. As the officer continued to retreat the dog continued to charge, causing the officer to discharge their firearm striking the animal.

