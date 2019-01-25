CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An indictment released Thursday shows that a Corpus Christi police officer on paid administrative leave after being arrested for domestic violence will now face three new charges.

45-year-old Tommy Cabello is now being charged with continuous family violence, tampering with a witness, and tampering with evidence.

It was in December of 2018 when 45-year-old Tommy Cabello was arrested on domestic violence charges. It was not his first time. He was also arrested for a family violence situation back in 2015.

Thursday's indictment means Cabello will be going to trial. He had been with the police force for 14 years.