A woman was found with no pulse after collapsing at the mall. Two officers are being honored for helping save her life.

Officer Vince Gutierrez and Senior Officer Nathan Miller have been awarded the Life Saving Ribbon for providing emergency assistance to the woman.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi Police Department officers are being honored for jumping into action when a woman suffered a medical crisis while shopping at La Palmera Mall in December.

Officer Vince Gutierrez and Senior Officer Nathan Miller were working off-duty at the mall during the holidays when they were told a woman was in distress. The officers rushed to help the woman, who was found unconscious and unresponsive with no pulse outside of a clothing store.

Without hesitation, the officers applied an external defibrillator and began administering CPR. They continued the life-saving measures until they were relieved by EMS.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she regained a pulse and consciousness.

The quick and decisive actions of both officers contributed to saving the woman’s life, officials with the CCPD said.

Both officers have since been awarded the Life Saving Ribbon.

