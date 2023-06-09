CCPD: Officers block off section of South Navigation Boulevard as part of investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, officers were called to the 4700 block of Old Brownsville Road at 7:43 p.m. in regards to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds and quickly provided medical attention until EMS arrived.
Officials with CCPD told 3NEWS that the individual was then taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
As officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the incident took place at the 4900 block of Old Brownsville Road.
This is still an active investigation, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
