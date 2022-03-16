CCPD officers increase area presence to better patrol Spring Break crowds

According to CCPD Lt. Michael Pena, Spring Break conditions such as the weather and local events can determine how many officers they have out in the field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police have increased their presence on area beaches in order to keep locals and tourists alike safe this Spring Break.

According to Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department, his officers are well prepared to tackle any problems that may present themselves during Spring Break.

Visitors and residents of Corpus Christi have taken note of a larger police presence, especially on the roads; but Pena said every officer has their designated duty, and depending on the size of the crowd, manpower will be assessed appropriately.

"We do use some officers on overtime, but we'll typically use like our, what we call the director, patrol officers, DPOs," Pena said. "We'll use our traffic officers are the ones out there directing traffic, they're on duty. And we'll utilize a lot of those resources that we have that we can move around."

Just like other police departments across the country, budgets are planned ahead to take into account events across the City year-round.

"Corpus Christi, you know, we have a lot of tourist attractions, a lot of events, whether it be a big concert, or again, Buc Days or any of those," Pena said. "So we anticipate those and we factor that into the budget. So it doesn't affect us. And whenever possible, we do use grants. You know, if we can utilize that money, by all means we do."

As for cadets who recently graduated last week, a common assumption is that they would be a great addition when it comes to manpower. However, they wouldn't necessarily be assigned to patrol the most popular areas for Spring Break like the beaches. Pena wants new recruits to build up to that experience.

"They're assigned to an FTO, field training officer. And those officers are assigned to patrol units. So that's where their main task is," Pena said.

"They're not going to be out there on the beach doing beach patrol unless they're assigned to an FTO that is assigned for that area. So we leave them right now. They're theirs. They're still beginning their career. So we want to make sure that they're with their FTO in their beats, handling calls for service."

Pena said Spring Break conditions such as the weather and local events can determine how many officers they have out in the field at any given time.

