CCPD: One person sent to hospital after shooting Sunday afternoon

Police say the shooting involved three people. Here's what we know right now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting involving three people Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Crosstown Expressway and SPID.

Corpus Christi Police tell us the individual sent to the hospital is a juvenile and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say they received a call that someone was shot after 4:00 p.m. and when officers arrived at the area, they found three people inside a red truck, including the person who has shot.

“We don’t know if it's a random act or if it's not. We have a couple of leads we're checking out but those are like nothing solid right now we don’t believe that victim had anything to do with this or anything like that right now we're working on leads and that's pretty much what we have,” said Lieutenant Nicholas Kless.

Detectives obtained pictures of a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is described as gold or tan sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call and report it at 361-886-2600.

