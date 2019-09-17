CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators with the Corpus Christi police would like the public's assistance in locating two persons of interest in a homicide that happened on September 9th along the 1800 block of Sherman.

39-year old Gloria Rodriguez and 34-year old Gina Rodriguez are who they want. They may have information that investigators want.

If you know the whereabouts of Gloria and/or Gina, please get in touch with the Criminal Investigation Division at 361-886-2840.

