CCPD provides safety tips to prevent theft as holiday shopping starts to increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is taking extra measures to make sure the community is prepared to prevent potential thefts as the holidays get closer.
According to the CCPD the key to keeping yourself safe from theft is to lock your car, take personal belongings with you, and conceal what you leave.
CCPD Lieutenant Michael Pena also encourages residents to be mindful of their surroundings while shopping.
"One of the things that we suggest is, if possible if you go out and purchase some items, rather than making it a big run all day, take some stuff back to your residence. Stow it away in you house, go back and do some more shopping. By all means if you have a trunk put it in your trunk and by all means lock your doors to your vehicle," Pena said.
Pena added that residents be cautious of potential card theft, skimming devices placed on scanners and cameras that can monitor pin pads. Both devices can be used to get personal information when paying at the register.
