CCPD raids popular South Side gameroom, neighboring business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Primetime Gameroom was one of two locations that was the target of an investigation by Corpus Christi Police Department officers on Wednesday afternoon.
Police are still at the site of the the popular game room off Saratoga Boulevard and Weber Road, and another nearby business also is being investigated in connection with the Primetime raid.
CCPD officials said more information will be released Thursday morning.
