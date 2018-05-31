Over the past month, police have reported more than a dozen break-ins at various industrial businesses.

On Wednesday night, a construction site off of Hearn and Callicoatte roads had thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment stolen along with a trailer.

The Corpus Christi Police Department now has reason to believe that many of the industrial break-ins are related.

All of the burglaries share many things in common.

"Fences are cut, access is gained into the yard, and once in this yard area they're finding trucks and trailers," Lt. Chris Hooper said.

According to Hooper, the break-ins are happening in the Leopard and Callicoatte area.

"It's expensive equipment. Oilfield equipment. Machinist equipment," Hooper said.

Hooper said investigators believe the same group of people committed 25 of the industrial burglaries in the past month. The police department has made one arrest, and they hope it will lead to more.

"We think that the offenders are driving around in the industrial area looking for targets during the daytime, that way the crime is committed later that night it can be done quickly and efficiently," Hooper said.

According to Hooper, trucks are also being stolen because the keys are left inside or near the vehicle. He recommends storing the keys in a safe place in addition to keeping record of serial and vehicle identification numbers.

"That serial number is so important because a lot of the times we can recover some property, and we do recover property," Hooper said.

Hooper urges business owners to install an audible alarm and register it with the City.

"Most of the time it's going to minimize the damage," Hooper said. "It's also going to minimize how much property is stolen."

