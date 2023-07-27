CCPD recognizes officers with lifesaving awards

15 officers were awarded for their service in the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department held an awards ceremony on July 27 honoring officers for their lifesaving efforts.

Officers receive calls that require them to consistently act in self-less ways. These cries for help sometimes lead them to perform lifesaving actions on others. The ceremony held acknowledged those officers who have excelled in this service throughout the city.

CCPD officers who received a 'Life Saving' award include:

Joe Vera

Leonte Garza

Collin Croulet

Isabella Flores

Noah Manzano

Mauro Collazo Perez

Noah Foote

Kacie Bird

Dee Munsell

Jose Hassette

Dylan Ferguson

Christopher Potter

Officers who received certificates of merit include:

Shawn Barnes

Shea Miller

Joe Vera

Aaron Alaniz

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said that recognizing and awarding the officers is one of the most rewarding parts of his job.

