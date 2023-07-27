CCPD recognizes officers with lifesaving awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department held an awards ceremony on July 27 honoring officers for their lifesaving efforts.
Officers receive calls that require them to consistently act in self-less ways. These cries for help sometimes lead them to perform lifesaving actions on others. The ceremony held acknowledged those officers who have excelled in this service throughout the city.
CCPD officers who received a 'Life Saving' award include:
- Joe Vera
- Leonte Garza
- Collin Croulet
- Isabella Flores
- Noah Manzano
- Mauro Collazo Perez
- Noah Foote
- Kacie Bird
- Dee Munsell
- Jose Hassette
- Dylan Ferguson
- Christopher Potter
Officers who received certificates of merit include:
- Shawn Barnes
- Shea Miller
- Joe Vera
- Aaron Alaniz
Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said that recognizing and awarding the officers is one of the most rewarding parts of his job.
