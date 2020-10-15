CCPD recreates viral "Dreams" skateboard video for safety message

A CCPD officer is drinking juice while riding his bike, before eventually crashing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department wants to make sure that everyone is staying safe while in a car, skateboard, or a bike, and posted this safety message to Twitter:

A safety message from your Corpus Christi Police Department. pic.twitter.com/IWdlLJzICY — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) October 15, 2020

A CCPD officer can be seen singing the Fleetwood Mac hit "Dreams" while riding his bike and drinking juice, before eventually crashing.

Fellow officers can then be seen helping the officer out.

The message reads "Safety First! Whether in your car, on your skateboard or on a bike, stay off your phone and pay attention!"

The original "Dreams" post was posted by Nathan Apodaca on TikTok and quickly went viral. He was skateboarding to work while singing along to "Dreams" and drinking out of a whole juice bottle.