CCPD recreates viral "Dreams" skateboard video for safety message

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department wants to make sure that everyone is staying safe while in a car, skateboard, or a bike, and posted this safety message to Twitter:
A CCPD officer can be seen singing the Fleetwood Mac hit "Dreams" while riding his bike and drinking juice, before eventually crashing.
Fellow officers can then be seen helping the officer out.
The message reads "Safety First! Whether in your car, on your skateboard or on a bike, stay off your phone and pay attention!"
The original "Dreams" post was posted by Nathan Apodaca on TikTok and quickly went viral. He was skateboarding to work while singing along to "Dreams" and drinking out of a whole juice bottle.
It has since been viewed millions of times and even gotten recognition from Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.