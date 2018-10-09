CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — 31 years ago on September 9th, a Corpus Christi Police officer lost his life while he was on duty.

Officer Joseph Bock was chasing a burglary suspect who got a hold of bock's gun, and fatally shot him.

This Sunday the department honored the fallen hero including those who worked alongside him like Scott Leeton.

Leeton said they were close friends and still remembers the last conversation they had when they were switching shifts.

"I was walking out and I said, 'See you later dad,' and he said, 'Go home and get some sleep son,' or something like that," Leeton explained.

You can honor Officer Bock by visiting the park named after him at 7327 Canadian Drive.

