$2k fine for illegally discharging fireworks in city limits, CCPD says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With New Year's Eve coming up, the Corpus Christi Police Department is reminding residents that discharging fireworks inside the city limits is illegal.

There will be additional officers patrolling the city for any firework violations, officials said.

If you are caught discharging fireworks it could cost, you up to $2000.

You can also report fireworks being discharged in your neighborhood by calling the non-emergency number (361-886-2600) to report violations.

