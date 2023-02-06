CCPD respond to potential hoax call at Ray High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers are currently responding to a call at Ray High School in regards to a "possible threat."
Police said they believe the call is a potential hoax and have found no evidence of an active threat at the school, saying in a social media post that they will "conduct a thorough search of the campus."
This is a developing story, follows 3NEWS as more information becomes available.
