CCPD respond to potential hoax call at Ray High School

In a social media post, CCPD said it is conducting a thorough search of the campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers are currently responding to a call at Ray High School in regards to a "possible threat."

Police said they believe the call is a potential hoax and have found no evidence of an active threat at the school, saying in a social media post that they will "conduct a thorough search of the campus."

This is a developing story, follows 3NEWS as more information becomes available.

Officers are responding to an unverified report of a possible threat at Ray High School.



At this time, officers have found no evidence to suggest there is an active threat. Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) February 6, 2023

