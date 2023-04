CCPD Capt. Edward Shannon told 3NEWS that the driver was on their phone and not paying attention, which caused the vehicle to rollover and hit a powerline.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a rollover accident off of Leopard Street and Westchester Drive Thursday around 10:15 p.m.

The driver was then able to climb out of their car without any serious injuries.