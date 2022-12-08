CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue.
One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD.
