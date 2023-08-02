CCPD respond to shooting at Stripes between Buddy Lawrence Drive, I-37

Police said that there are multiple scenes being investigated, and confirmed to 3NEWS that the incident is connected to a traffic accident off South Park Avenue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting that took place at the Stripes between Buddy Lawrence Drive and Interstate 37 Wednesday night.

Police said that there are multiple scenes being investigated, and confirmed to 3NEWS that the incident is connected to a traffic accident at the 1100 block of South Port Avenue.

Officers located a suspect in the area, and that suspect is now in custody.