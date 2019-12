CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the 3000 block of Carver Drive just before 7 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting.

According to police, a 40-year-old black male was struck in the torso area while he was sitting in his truck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with none life-threatening injuries.

Currently, no suspects or weapons have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

