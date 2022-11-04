CCPD: Miller High School active shooter report is possibly a hoax

Police said they are still searching and securing the school, but have found no evidence of danger.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officials responded to reports of an active shooter at Miller High School, however they are now saying they have found no evidence of an active threat to students or the campus.

"Although we believe the phone call was a hoax, officers will conduct a thorough search of the campus," the tweet states.

No information is available past that.