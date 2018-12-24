CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police were called to a bank robbery just after 11 a.m. Monday.

It happened at the American Bank in the 5100 block of SPID. According to police, the suspect was unarmed and entered the store demanding money. Once he got it he fled in a silver four-door sedan.

The suspect was described as a heavyset male standing about five-foot eight.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police at 361-886-2600.

