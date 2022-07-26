CCPD responds to call on JFK Causeway

The officer who was bitten by the cat was taken to a local hospital and received a total of seven shots for rabies prevention.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police responded to a call for a driver trying to corral a cat on the JFK Causeway

Officers found that the cat had gotten in one of the cars wheel wells. One officer tried to take the cat out, the department said he was bitten at that moment and the cat ended up on the Causeway's ledge.

According to CCPD, the cat jumped off the ledge and they said it swam away.

Despite using drones and a boat, the department couldn't find the cat afterwards. The officer who was bitten by the cat was taken to a local hospital and received a total of seven shots for rabies prevention, as the cat appeared to be diseased and feral.

CCPD said that they understand why people would want to intervene, but stopping highway traffic can be dangerous for officers and everyone involved.

