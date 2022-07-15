CCPD responds to crash near intersection of Kostoryz, Sacky Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are responding to a crash near the intersection of Kostoryz and Sacky Road as a U-haul truck crashed into a power pole.
In order to clear the wreckage AEP has shut down power to the area temporarily, according to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Neighborhoods in the Kostoryz area, from McArdle to Holly may experience a temporary power outage during this time.
According to the AEP Texas outage map, more than 700 residents are without power. AEP advises that power will be out for five hours and they will have to replace a pole and put down new power lines.
Motorists are encouraged to practice safe driving and steer clear of the area until updates are given. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- ERCOT says it's not responsible for South Texas power outages, contradicting Bee County
- Grand jury moves to 'no bill' U.S. Marshal involved in the shooting of a Corpus Christi man
- Here's what is happening in Corpus Christi this weekend
- TROPICAL UPDATE: Quiet in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf
- Bishop restaurant owner serves up smiles one meal at a time
- Corpus Christi health expert warns of potential danger of new Omicron variant
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.