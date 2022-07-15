CCPD responds to crash near intersection of Kostoryz, Sacky Drive

Neighborhoods in the Kostoryz area, from McArdle to Holly may experience a temporary power outage during this time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are responding to a crash near the intersection of Kostoryz and Sacky Road as a U-haul truck crashed into a power pole.

In order to clear the wreckage AEP has shut down power to the area temporarily, according to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers are working a crash at the intersection of Kostoryz at Sacky. As a result of the cleanup AEP will have to shut... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Friday, July 15, 2022

According to the AEP Texas outage map, more than 700 residents are without power. AEP advises that power will be out for five hours and they will have to replace a pole and put down new power lines.

Motorists are encouraged to practice safe driving and steer clear of the area until updates are given. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

