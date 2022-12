The shooting resulted in a 25-year-old man being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shooting at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartments has sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to CCPD, the man was the only person injured.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday. Officers are currently speaking with neighbors and reviewing security footage in order to find a suspect.