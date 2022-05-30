CCPD responds to traffic accident off SPID, Weber Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police officials responded to a major traffic accident off of SPID and Weber Road, which involved three vehicles.
According to officials with CCPD, crews are currently working to clear the wreck off the road, and one motorist is known to have critical injuries.
Lanes will be shut down from Everhart to Kostoryz, and motorists are expected to take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.
This is a developing story, follow 3News as more information becomes available.
