CCPD responds to traffic accident off SPID, Weber Road

Lanes will be shut down from Everhart to Kostoryz, and motorists are expected to take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police officials responded to a major traffic accident off of SPID and Weber Road, which involved three vehicles.

According to officials with CCPD, crews are currently working to clear the wreck off the road, and one motorist is known to have critical injuries.

Lanes will be shut down from Everhart to Kostoryz, and motorists are expected to take alternate routes until the wreck is cleared.

This is a developing story, follow 3News as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.