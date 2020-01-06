CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCPD is speaking out tonight about this weekend's protests. Police Chief Mike Markle told us the men and women who gathered did so without incident.

"Our commitment was to make sure that those folks were safe to express their opinions and exercise their right to assemble and express those opinions," Chief Markle said. "I think it was a good night."

Several hundred protesters showed up at Corpus Christi's City Hall where they heard from a few speakers, including former prosecutor Matt Manning. They then marched down Lipan to Water Street and onto Water's Edge Park - all without any violence.

The Chief said there were only a couple of protesters who committed what he called minor acts of vandalism.

"We had a window broken in a private vehicle here inside the police lot," Chief Markle said. "I think there was some painting done here on the corner of the building. Both have been rectified as far as I know."

The Chief described the crowd as passionate and said even though there were a lot of insults targeting police, he said police weren't offended and understand the rights of citizens to speak out.

