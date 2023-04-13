CCPD search for missing elderly man last seen in the area of Texan, Alameda

Guzman is described as being 5-foot-8 inches with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black and white plaid shorts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi detectives need your help locating a 74-year-old missing man who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

Joe Albert Guzman was last seen earlier Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the area of Texan and Alameda Street after leaving his home, which is located on Crestview Lane.

Guzman is described as being 5-foot-8 inches with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black and white plaid shorts.

If residents see Guzman, they are encouraged to call CCPD or 911.

