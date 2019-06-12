CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to the 3500 block of SPID and Carroll Lane just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports of a robbery at the K-Store.

According to police, a male suspect walked into the K-Store and held the cashier at gunpoint. The suspect made off with cash and fled the scene.

Officers are at the scene and are currently investigating and searching for the suspect.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

