Purchasing or buying from strangers online? Meet at one of CCPD's safe exchange locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are in the season of giving, and many are buying from online marketplaces from people they do not know. This can be dangerous, Corpus Christi police said, and they have set up four locations that are monitored by video surveillance 24/7 where residents can safely exchange items.

The Exchange Place is intended to address safety concerns regarding online purchases from websites such as eBay, Trash to Treasures, Craigslist, classified ads, and more.

The following locations have been set-up as exchange places:

La Retama Central Library 805 Comanche Street

Ben F. McDonald Public Library 4044 Greenwood Drive

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library 3202 McKinzie Road

W.T. Neyland Public Library 1230 Carmel Parkway

The parking lots at the libraries have two designated parking spaces for citizens to exchange merchandise.

Officers also offered the following tips on exchanging items:

Avoid going alone to make an exchange with a stranger.

Always bring someone with you.

Avoid giving strangers your personal information, including your address.

Avoid exchanges at night if possible, even in the designated zone.

Avoid remote or out of the way places for exchanges and be careful of persons who insist on secluded locations or exchanges at their home.

Let someone know the time and place of your intended exchange and any information regarding the other person.

