Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department wants to share tips Wednesday to remind parents, students, and everyday drivers how to stay safe this upcoming school year. Majority of the Coastal Bend returns to school on Aug. 27

Back to School Tips for Drivers

Observe posted school zone speed limits

Do not use cell phones while driving

Stop for School bus loading or unloading both directions, unless it is a divided roadway

Watch for children who could dart out into traffic around schools

Back to School Tips for Students

Cross at crosswalks NOT in the middle of the block

Cross where there is a crossing guard when possible

Walk on sidewalks

Do not allow yourself to be distracted with horseplay or cell phones when crossing streets

Avoid walking routes with construction when possible.

Back to School Tips for Parents

Walk the route with your child and point out hazards

Teach them to look both ways, avoid distractions, and use crosswalks.

For a full list of back to school safety tips click here.

