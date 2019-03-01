Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Police are investigating a kidnapping and torture case Wednesday night that left a special needs person seriously hurt.

A 20-year-old victim told police he was held hostage at an apartment on Staples and Kostoryz for an hour before he was able to run away.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby Taco Bell restaurant to get help.

The victim was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline with several burns and severe injuries to his head and chest.

Currently, police are still investigating the incident.

