Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police were conducting a manhunt Thursday evening at Horne and Airport.

According to police, they received a call at 5:05 p.m. about a stolen vehicle. An officer spotted the car and was engaged in a short chase.

"He kept picking up speed. Hit the intersection. Disregarded the stop sign and ran into a vehicle that was driving along Columbia," Lt. Lee Price said.

The suspect car ran into another vehicle and into a ditch at Mendoza and Columbia Street.

The victim inside the other car was okay, but the suspect took off on foot.

A police gang unit and K-9 units searched around the Lulac Village Parks Apartments.

According to a resident, the man knocked on his door and asked to come inside and asked if he could wash up.

The suspect went into the apartment to try to hide, but the resident kicked him out.

According to the resident the man changed into a Batman shirt and was wearing yellow shorts when he left the home.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 5'10, dark brown haircut and in his late teens.

