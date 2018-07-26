Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Texas Roadhouse locations all across Texas are hosting Tip-a-Cop night on Thursday.

In Corpus Christi, officers are exchanging their uniforms for aprons to help serve tables to earn tips, which will then be donated to Special Olympics Texas.

Kiii News Reporter Michelle Pedraza went Live at the Texas Roadhouse on SPID to meet with officers.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII