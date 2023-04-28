CCPD talk Buc Days Do's, Don'ts ahead of night parade

Party poppers, laser lights or silly strings are not allowed anywhere along the parade route. Spectators are also asked to bag their trash before leaving.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Day's Illuminated Night Parade is a time honored tradition here in Corpus Christi.

Beginning Saturday, residents will be able to start marking their spots in chalk only between Carrizo and Tancahua Streets. It's important to remember that this is the only area along the parade route that will be allowed to be marked.

Residents will not be allowed to use tape or anything that is more permanent, like spray paint to mark their area.

CCPD told 3NEWS that this isn't the first year they've had to provide clarification on the guidelines. In preparation for the large event, CCPD said that they will have an ample amount of officers along the parade route, which will also go along Shoreline Boulevard this year.

CCPD Lt. Michael Pena said that residents can expect lots of traffic.

"Come early bring your patience, expect some delays, there will be officers out there directing traffic, hopefully assist you in getting to where you need to get to," he said.

Pena said that due to the large crowds, there is a possibility for some families to potentially get separated.

"Prior to going to Buc Days, let your child know if he or she gets lost to find the closest officer, that way we can get in contact with the parent and we can get them reunited as quickly as possible," he said.

For those planning on camping out, you can show up in your spot starting Friday May 5.

The parade is on Saturday May 6 at 8 p.m.

