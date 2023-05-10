CCPD theft detectives search for subjects after vehicle stolen from job site

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the community's help in finding two suspects in a vehicle theft case.
Officers were called just before 8:00 a.m. to a business on the I-37 access road near Leopard Street on Thursday of last week. They were told someone had entered a job site and taken a 2017 'caterpillar brand' 'skid steeler with a front bucket.'
It was later tracked on Leopard Street at a convenience store.
The equipment vehicle was not found, but police did get to see footage of the suspects and their vehicle, which was identified as a red quad cab truck with a toolbox and side steps.
Police are asking the community to call law enforcement immediately at 361-888-TIPS if you have any information.