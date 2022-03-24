Join CCPD today for Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever been waited on by a police officer? Now is your chance!
The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser on Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse.
Local Law Enforcement will be volunteering as wait staff and 100% of the tips received will be donated to Special Olympics Texas.
Special Olympics Texas provides sports training and athletic competition year-round for adults and children with intellectual disabilities.
Come out and dine with CCPD today for a great cause!
