Join CCPD today for Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

Local Law Enforcement will be volunteering as wait staff and 100% of the tips received will be donated to Special Olympics Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever been waited on by a police officer? Now is your chance!

The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser on Thursday, Mar. 24, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse.

Local Law Enforcement will be volunteering as wait staff and 100% of the tips received will be donated to Special Olympics Texas.

Special Olympics Texas provides sports training and athletic competition year-round for adults and children with intellectual disabilities.

Come out and dine with CCPD today for a great cause!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.