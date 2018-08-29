Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is hosting a town hall meeting for residents of the 78404 ZIP code from 6-8 p.m. Thursday,

The idea is to give residents a chance to meet the police and voice any concerns or questions they might have about crime prevention in their area. Representatives from various CCPD departments will be there, including Chief Mike Markle.

The town hall meeting will be held at Incarnate Word Academy, located at 2920 South Alameda.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII