Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Corpus Christi's City Council passed Tuesday an item allowing the police department to receive a $40,000 grant for area border security.

However, some members of the community had major concerns about what the grant might impact.

Chloe Flores with the Corpus Christi Immigration Coalition said she isn't for the border security program grant.

"There is no language in the grant or in the ordinance authorizing the grant that CCPD will not be required to perform border security acitivities," Flores said.

Flores was referring to border security activities like immigration enforcement; but Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said the department has been receiving the grant for 11 years and it has never been for immigration before.

"There is no association with this grant of our use ever with immigration enforcement, so we don't do that," Markle said. "The federal government does that. We do our own municipal policing."

Flores said she knows the police have no intent on using the money for immigration enforcement, but with a new administration in Washington D.C., she said you never know what they can force local departments to do.

"However, when a federal agency has a track record of human rights abuses as severe as customs and border control's, any kind of official collaboration with such an agency must be considered carefully," Flores said.

Markle said he has been very diligent in decided what the money will be used for.

"CID and criminal investigation will use part of the money. Narcotics will use part of that money," Markle said.

