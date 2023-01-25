CCPD: Undercover operation leads to drugs bust at major distribution center

More than 21 lbs. of drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after officers carried out a search warrant on Corpus Christi's South Side.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 21 lbs. of drugs and drug paraphernalia were confiscated after the Corpus Christi Police Department conducted a search of a property in the 7500 block of Wooldridge Road on Friday.

Quy Nguyen was arrested after the bust uncovered 13.8 lbs. of hydroponic marijuana, more than 5.5 lbs. of THC oil and more than 2.2 lbs. of THC butter and four weapons. The 20-year-old faces manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance charges, as well as marijuana possession charges. The drugs are valued at $233,894.

Vehicles, and more than $67,000 in cash were also impounded.