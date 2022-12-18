Pending council approval, CCPD could upgrade technology with 3D scanner

For 25 years, CCPD has used paper and a pencil to collect about one hundred data points. This new piece of technology would be able to collect millions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department could be getting a new 3D scanner that will help provide more information to crime investigators.

Sara Barrera is the quality assurance manager and crime scene supervisor for CCPD. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "We're going to be able to take it out to crime scenes to collect data points, so that way we can reconstruct a 3D layout of the crime scene."

If the crime goes to court-that picture could be used as evidence. Barrera said, "The jurors will be able to see and visualize what the scene looked like that day. We could take a virtual tour of what it looked like, and they would be able to understand the perspective of what the detective saw, what a witness saw, what a victim saw. It would be able to put them at the scene."

For the last 25 years, CCPD has used paper and a pencil to collect about one hundred data points. However, the new piece of technology would be able to collect millions of data points.

"This technology is going to get precise measurements. Down to the millimeter, so right now, when I said it's a big leap to our technology, it's going to be getting millions of data points." Barrera explained.

CCPD is ready for the upgrade as it would benefit the community and help bring justice to families quicker.

Barrera said, "All over the country, this type of technology has been adopted and so we wanted to get on the bandwagon of utilizing more data points in less time."

City Council will have a second reading on Tuesday and vote to approve purchasing the 3D equipment.

