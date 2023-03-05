CCPD urge caution when using air tags to track car thieves

While car theft has always been a problem, a recent social media challenge has made it more inviting, particularly when it comes to certain Hyundai and Kia models.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier the week, the Mayor of New York City announced that they will be giving out Apple Air Tags to residents in certain neighborhoods as a way of combatting car thieves.

While having an air tag could make it easier to locate a stolen vehicle, Corpus Christi police say there are steps you should follow first if the crime happens to you.

Back in March, a man was shot and killed in San Antonio by the owner of a truck he had allegedly stolen from a home.

The owner tracked his truck to a parking lot by using an Apple Air Tag that was placed inside.

While car theft has always been a problem, a recent social media challenge has made it even more inviting, particularly when it comes to certain Hyundai and Kia models from 2011-2022.

It seems those cars were designed without certain security features and can be stolen using something as simple as a USB cord.

CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force Program Manager Andrew Liaromatis said they’ve seen 11 cases of that here since January.

He also urges against going out on your own to take back what is yours.

“We don’t want people trying to track their vehicles and become their own self-vigilante," he said. “Call police and allow access for law enforcement to track your vehicle, especially if it has one of those trackers. That way, we can use our resources to assist you in recovering your vehicle as quickly and safely as possible.”

Liaromatis also said that one of the best ways to deter thieves, is to make your vehicle a less attractive target.

That includes parking in a garage or well-lit area, locking your car, and taking your keys with you. He said hiding a second set on your vehicle is not a good idea, as those are usually easy to find.

"Leaving those keys in vulnerable sites or is just inviting a crime of opportunity. Those thieves know those common spots to leave your keys," he said.

As for those security features we mentioned, Hyundai’s website indicates that they are now offering an anti-theft software upgrade. You can find that by going to https://hyundaiantitheft.com where you will be able to see if your car is eligible.

