CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're planning on going out heading into the New Year, there are a few things the Corpus Christi Police Department wants you to know before you get behind the wheel.

Police say they will be out in numbers looking for people who may be drinking and driving.

This is the time of year where there is a high amount of DWI's and the last thing they want to happen is to have someone lose a family member before the New Year.

Just last year, one man died, and four people were injured in the early morning hours of New Years' Eve after being hit by a wrong-way driver on SPID.

"If you're gonna go out and indulge and enjoy adult beverages, you need to make sure that: A, you have a designated driver or B, if you don't utilize one of the services that are going to get you home safely so you don't get out on the road and hurt somebody or hurt yourself," said Senior Officer Gilberto Casa.

Of course, those options are ride-shares such as Uber or Lyft or taxi services.

Officers say that some companies offering free rides home on New Year's include Green-N-Go Cab and Apollo Towing who will give you a free ride and also tow your car.

