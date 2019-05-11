CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is warning residents of a new scam targeting the elderly. It's called the Pigeon Drop scheme.

Police said the Pigeon Drop scheme is when a scammer goes up to a victim face-to-face in a public place usually asking for a small favor like a ride. Then they take the victim away somewhere more private, offering large amounts of money in return for a ride.

At this point, police said the scammer brings in a second person in an attempt to overwhelm the victim and put them in a dangerous situation.

"These are people basically promising something that is too good to be true," CCPD Detective Andrew Jordan said.

Police said the suspects tend to do a lot of recon in the area so they know how to avoid detection and avoid cameras. They're usually not suspicious looking and are often well dressed.

Corpus Christi police encourage residents to contact their family members and make sure they are aware of the scam.

Police said they are currently investigating a couple of cases where victims in this area have lost thousands of dollars.

