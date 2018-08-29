Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A new scam targeting people in the Coastal Bend has police officers sending out a warning.

A text message is going around that says, "Because you pay your income taxes on time, you have been awarded a $12,500 government grant." It then asks victims to reply with a checking account number so the money can be direct deposited.

Officers said they have had some Coastal Bend residents fall for this scam and want you to know that no such grant exists. They also said you should never give out your bank information to anyone you do not know well.

