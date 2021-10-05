CCPD holds community event to warn of E-cigarette dangers

The Corpus Christi Police Department and the Calvary First Baptist Church teamed up to bring awareness to families.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deputy Chief Anthony Sanders with the Corpus Christi Police Department says members of his department are now finding teens are using vape pens and electronic cigarettes to get high on illegal drugs.

"They're being marketed towards younger kids, younger and younger and to the point now where they're using cannabis, THC, wax in them and so one thing can lead to another," said Sanders.

That’s why the Corpus Christi Police Department and the Calvary First Baptist Church teamed up to help bring awareness to families.

"We just wanted to get out and talk to the kids and talk to the parents and guardians to just let them know about these E-cigarettes and vape pens," said Sanders.

Sanders says events like these are to help parents and guardians know what to look out for.

"Wanted to give them a basic overview of what they are what they look like," said Sanders.

Parents at the event agreed and even encourage other parents to attend.

"He gives us more detail information on what it is so it's good we get to know so we can make a change in the community because if we don't know then how will we know how to make a change," said Monet Fournier.

"This may be an eye opener for you and your child, and it may break that barrier where you can communicate and you can find out what's going on in your child's life and be there for them," said Carla Kennard.

Sanders says CCPD is planning more events like this one to take place in the future to keep the lines of communication between the department and the public open.

"People just have questions and if you don't fill those answers in someone they're gonna make them up themselves or someone else that may not be as positive so if we get a chance to come in and fill that blank and we can keep the dialogue going both ways that's always a great thing,” said Sanders.

