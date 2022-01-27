CCPD warns public against catalytic converters thefts on the rise

The department said in just the last month there have been 85 thefts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department warns car owners to be vigilant when it comes to catalytic converters being stolen.

They said the highest targeted sports appear to be apartment complexes, followed by hotels. The department said thieves typically strike Thursday through Sundays between 6 p.m., and midnight.

So far this month alone there have been 85 catalytic converters that have been reported stolen. Here are the following... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Among the highest targeted vehicles are Mitsubishi Outlanders and Toyota Tacoma's. The department offers these tips in order to help residents safeguard their vehicles.

They recommend parking in a garage or well lit area, or installing a safety shield around your catalytic converter, or surveillance equipment near your vehicle.

