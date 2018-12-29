Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi Police Department are warning residents Friday night of a scam that is targeting people in the Coastal Bend.

According to police, scammers are calling and telling victims they have a warrant out for their arrest and must pay or be arrested.

Any law enforcement agency will never have you pay for a warrant or ticket over the phone.

Police said if you receive the scam call hang up and call 911 to report the scam.

