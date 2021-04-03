CCPD: Weber at O'Day shut down due to crash involving downed power lines

CCPD is asking that all residents avoid the area for at least the next four hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking residents to avoid Weber Road at O'Day Parkway after a truck hit power lines.

All lanes will be shut down at Weber and O’Day Pkwy for the next 4 hours due to a truck hitting some power lines. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TKgVVa89cI — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) March 4, 2021

The department said all lanes will be closed for around four hours while crews work to clean up the accident.

