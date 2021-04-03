CCPD: Weber at O'Day shut down due to crash involving downed power lines

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking residents to avoid Weber Road at O'Day Parkway after a truck hit power lines.
The department said all lanes will be closed for around four hours while crews work to clean up the accident.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- Buc Days is back for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing will be required.
- When Nueces County can expect to receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- More than 100,000 pounds of dead fish have now been removed from canals on Padre Island