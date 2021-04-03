x
CCPD: Weber at O'Day shut down due to crash involving downed power lines

CCPD is asking that all residents avoid the area for at least the next four hours.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking residents to avoid Weber Road at O'Day Parkway after a truck hit power lines.

The department said all lanes will be closed for around four hours while crews work to clean up the accident. 

