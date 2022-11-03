CCPD welcomes new fully fledged officers following training camp completion

After a grueling 34 weeks of training the cadets received their badges as they were sworn in as part of the 80th graduating class for CCPD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed 40 new officers who are about to hit the streets.

After a grueling 34 weeks of training the cadets received their badges as they were sworn in as part of the 80th graduating class for CCPD.

The ceremony taking place at Del Mar College's Richardson Performance Hall Friday. The class is said to be one of the largest the department has had in recent years.

"It's a big accomplishment for all of us," said CCPD officer Paloma Tijerina. "We worked to be the best versions of ourselves for the community, the people, that is what we are here for. It's a stepping stone into another beautiful family and world."

