CCPD welcomes new K9 officer to their ranks

Senior CCPD officer Pedro Muniz is the new K9's handler, and said the new four-legged officer is ready to serve and protect the citizens of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department welcomed its newest member with a special badge pinning celebration.

CCPD's new K9 officer, a Dutch Sheppard from the Netherlands, has attended specialized training from his handler, senior officer Pedro Muniz for the past three months.

He said the new four-legged officer is ready to serve and protect the citizens of Corpus Christi.

"He is with me, when we come to work. He'll be with me all the itme. When we're at home, he's going to be with me at that time. Sit right next to me," Muniz said. 'He's got his own outdoor kennel as well. We'll do traiing at the house. Also we'll work with social skills and bonding."

Search for the new K9 began early this year and Muniz said he looks forward to working with his new friend.

